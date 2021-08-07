News

Ariana Grande protagonist of the next concert? The rumor turns on

Many still remember Travis Scott’s concert in Fortnite, capable of achieving great success and a strong media echo. Aware of the huge feedback and views obtained on that occasion, as well as for the DJ event Marshmello, it seems that Epic Games please replicate such experiments as soon as possible.

A subreddit leaker FortniteLeaks says that not only will there be a new, great digital concert in the game, but that it will see the singer as the protagonist Ariana Grande. Rumors in this sense had already spread in recent months, when there was talk of leaks on new skins and the Creative 2.0 mode of Fortnite and where the possibility of an Ariana Grande concert had already emerged within the very popular battle royale. Now the rumor returns to take hold, with the leaker who also considers certain the inclusion of a skin depicting the artist exactly as already happened for Travis Scott and Marshmello.

The source also adds that Epic would also have already rehearsed for the virtual concert, which could mean that the event is not so far from taking place. Since there is for now no official confirmation from the developers or the singer, what emerged must be taken with the benefit of the doubt. Previously, however, the leaker had correctly revealed the arrival of new skins such as that of Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, as well as accurate details about the event Primal. Waiting to find out if Ariana Grande will really be the protagonist of the next concert, we refer you to the trailer with all the skins of LeBron James in Fortnite.

