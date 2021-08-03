Ariana Grande protagonist of the next Fortnite musical event

The American pop star will be the leading name of a series of concerts of the Fortnite Rift Tour. Players will then be able to connect to see the singer’s digital avatar perform in five shows that will start on August 6th and end on August 8th and will be broadcast at different times. The appointment for the Italian market is set at 16:00 on August 8.

Epic said the schedule was created to allow fans around the world to have a better chance of seeing the famous pop star perform, recommending they connect an hour before the event starts. Rift Tour playlists will be available half an hour before each performance.

Ariana Grande he is not the first prestigious musical artist to appear on the Fortnite stage. Fans and not of the battle royale have already been able to witness in the past the performances of the American rapper Travis Scott via a huge hologram that transported players around the game map. As with previous events, the players who participate will be able to win exclusive equipment and aesthetic elements to customize your characters and complete missions.

