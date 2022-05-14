Ariana Grande puts new music on hold while filming WICKED movies

Ariana Grande has revealed she’s been putting new music on hold while filming the upcoming Wicked movies.

During a Q&A for her beauty brand REM Beauty, Grande shared that she didn’t start working on her seventh studio album as she spent time filming The Voice and preparing for it. his Wicked audition.

“I started hearing rumors of an upcoming Wicked audition, so I went into full prep mode while I was also filming The Voice,” he explained. “So I was shooting and also taking lessons every day because I just wanted to be prepared…I know I know the stuff like the back of my hand, but I have a lot to learn and I want to be on top of my game. , so I put a lot of effort into getting ready. »

Grande is set to play Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Recently, director Jon M. Chu announced that the movie Wicked will be released in two parts.

Now, when production on the films begins this summer, Grande will focus entirely on the role of Glinda.

“‘Thank goodness’, literally the most amazing gift of my entire life is, you know, this role that I’ve loved since I was 10 and that’s going to have every part of me, every minute, every ounce of me. . my heart, my time, my soul, whatever I can give her,” Grande said. “I have my hands pretty busy with a lot of other exciting work at the moment… I spend all my time with Glinda. »

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, “Positions.” The album followed 2019’s ‘Thank U, Next’ and 2018’s ‘Sweenter’. His other works include ‘Dangerous Woman’, ‘My Everything’ and ‘Yours Truly’. In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for “Rain On Me,” her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande started her music career professionally when she was just eight years old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown’s 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton on NBC’s live show of Hairspray in 2016. Grande is the winner of two Grammy Awards, a Brit Award, of two Billboard Music Awards. Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards and 26 Guinness World Records.

Currently the fifth longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is the winner of more than 100 international awards, including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, Wicked has performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea). , Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has so far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been viewed by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

