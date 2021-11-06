Ariana Grande reacts to her first performance, just 8 years old (VIDEO)

Ariana Grande is considered one of the most beautiful voices in America, since she was very young. Here’s how he reacted to his first performance.

The American singer of Italian origins, Ariana Grande, was recently hosted by Jimmy Fallon to the The Tonight Show. Here, after a brief interview given to her by the conductor, with personal questions and about her career, here she appears an extraordinary and exclusive video.

In the video in question we see the singer, when she was still very small, sing for the first time in front of an audience of thousands of people. So it was seen live the reaction of the singer to this beautiful video, which really touched everyone. But now let’s see what it was.

Ariana Grande’s reaction to the video in which she sang for the first time

As we have already mentioned, the singer was a guest at the The Tonight Show from Jimmy Fallon and here she was interviewed. In addition to some questions about her life, now that she is married, and about her career, there have been revelations and twists.

For example he talked about how he landed the role in the first Nickelodeon series in which he starred. In fact, he confessed to having called 411 and then asked about Universal Studios. Still being small but very cheeky and nice, attracted the attention of the producers of the series, which then they called her for auditions.

@ fallontonight @ arianagrande was ## Victorious in manifesting her role on a Nickelodeon show! 🔮 ## ArianaGrande ## FallonTonight ♬ original sound – FallonTonight

In addition to this, then the video of his came out very first performance as a singer. Ariana Grande was called to perform in front of all the USA, for sing the national anthem, despite the fact that at the time he only had 8 years. However she succeeded in the feat and without panicking he enchanted everyone with his voice.

Everything was then relived by the singer, who obviously it softened he reacted to this with a sweet laugh, covering her face. Jimmy then has thanked mom for having provided the video to the program and it was then reached the end of the episode.

You may also be interested in: Selena Gomez sings in Neapolitan | The viral video that drove fans crazy

Caterina Astorino