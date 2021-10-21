Ariana Grande recalled her beginnings as a singer, after “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat”

Today he is one of the most famous and listened to pop stars, but there was a time when Ariana Grande she wasn’t sure whether or not to make the step into music.

The 28-year-old artist talked about his beginnings on the podcast Backstage Pass with Eric Vetro, explaining his transition as the protagonist of TV series such as Victorious And Sam & Cat to that of a singer, with the iconic look with which we know her today.

Ariana Grande – getty images

“At the beginning, publishing ‘The Way’ was very liberating and terrifying for me, because I was so convinced that I must be one – explained, citing the single from the debut album “Yours Truly” – Because people knew me from the shows of Nickelodeon that I was doing and playing a character that so many people knew me for“.

“I was pretty terrified of do what I really wanted to do, from making music that I really wanted to do. And have my brown hair, put on my high boots and to be who I really wanted to be“. For the character of Cat Valentine, Ariana Grande dyed her hair red.

But “The Way” and the change of look were a turning point: “It was a really great time for me, release my first single from my first album. Take that risk” he added.

And luckily she took that risk, otherwise we wouldn’t have had all the other wonderful hits she has given us so far!

