Ariana Grande recreates ‘Mean Girls’ scene to promote her brand

Ariana Grande She is focused not only on her musical career, but also on her projects outside of music, such as her REM Beauty makeup line. Recently, the American star wanted to promote her brand and came up with the great idea of ​​recreating a scene from ‘Mean girls’, one of her favorite movies.

The interpreter of ‘Positions’ posted a video where she cites the historic line of actress Amanda Seyfried. “I can’t go out (cough, cough). I’m sick,” she says. Ariana Grande as Karen Smith, Amanda’s character in the film. However, after mentioning that line, the pop singer transforms her look using some REM Beauty products.

In a short time, the video has more than 4 million views on TikTok. As expected, fans congratulated Ariana Grande for his talent and creativity. In addition, many assured that they were convinced by this video and that they are going to acquire the singer’s beauty products.

After launching their brand last year, REM Beauty merchandise can be found in beauty stores across the United States. But you can also get the products through their website.

“I love makeup, I love how it makes me feel, I love how instrumental it is to my art and sense of self and artistic expression. I want to help encourage others to feel even more beautiful, to create, to creatively tell their stories and express themselves,” Ariana Grande said of her beauty brand.

