Ariana Grande, released a preview of the film

Ariana Grande, born in 1993, is preparing to conquer the public with the film to be released on December 21st

Excuse me, I love you is the title of the Ariana Grande film that will make its eagerly awaited debut on Netflix in a few days. In the past few hours, the streaming platform has shared the first clip on its channel YouTube getting a great response immediately, in fact at the moment the video has more than 238,000 views.

Ariana Grande talks about her film: the post on Instagram In recent years the voice of Into You has established itself worldwide with albums, singles and collaborations capable of climbing the charts in every corner of the planet. Singer, class 1993, is now preparing to conquer the public with the film that will revive the London stage of his famous Sweetener World Tour, the tour with which the artist (PHOTO) toured the world in 2019. A little while ago Netflix gave away a preview of the film by sharing a clip of the film, whose destruction date is set for 21 December 2020.

Loading... Advertisements Ariana Grande, the trailer for her film is out In recent days Ariana Grande has published a letter to her fans talking about the film: “On December 21, a year after its closure, the Sweetener World Tour will arrive in your homes. I am publishing this as a love letter to all of you to celebrate what we have shared over the past few years. I know this project only captures one tour date (from hundreds of other shows and moments we’ve experienced together in the last six or seven years …) but I wanted to thank you for showing me more in this life than we ever imagined. Making music and doing all this is what I know and to which I have dedicated all of myself consistently for a long time ”. In the end, singer concluded: “Although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, I still wanted to express you when I am eternally grateful to you. I have learned, seen and experienced so much. It was truly an honor to be able to share so much of this life with you ”.

