Ariana Grande released a video from the recording studio

The new record era of the voice of Into You is now getting closer and closer. Filed the experience alongside Lady Gaga with the overwhelming Rain on Me, Ariana Grande is ready to distribute new music, according to recent posts shared on Instagram .

The film, lasting a few seconds, sees the artist in a recording studio together with an orchestra. At the moment the singer ( PHOTO ) has not released details or previews on current projects or on when it will be possible to listen to new music.

If a few days ago Ariana Grande surprised everyone by publishing the audio preview of a new song, getting over nine million views on her Instagram profile that counts more than two hundred million followers , a few hours ago the pop star released another video that immediately conquered the public.

Ariana Grande: success

From her success as a singer to the extraordinary success that turned her into one of the most popular faces in the history of music.

The record debut comes with the single Put Your Hearts Up but the big explosion happens with the albums Yours Truly And My Everything, the latter certified with ben two platinum discs in the United States of America; among the most popular singles by the public we find Problem with Iggy Azalea, Love Me Harder with The Weekend, One Last Time, No Tears Left To Cry, Thank U, Next And God Is a Woman.

At the same time, Ariana Grande has also collected numerous and prestigious awards, including a victory at the Grammy Awards in the category Best Pop Vocal Album thanks to the record Sweetener, an award at the BRIT Awards such as International Female Solo Artist and nine triumphs at the MTV Video Music Awards.