News

Ariana Grande releases the Deluxe Edition of the Position album

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Ariana Grande


Available in digital there Deluxe edition of the album Position by Ariana Grande containing four unreleased tracks

From today, Friday 19 February, it is available in digital there Deluxe edition of the album Position by Ariana Grande. In addition to the original tracklist, there will be others four unreleased tracks, including the remix of 34 + 35 feat. Doja Cat And Megan Thee Stallion. The official video of the remix with over 24 million views on YouTube And with more than 40 million streams on Spotify. Here is the complete tracklist:

  1. shut up
  2. 34.35
  3. motive feat. Doja Cat
  4. just like magic
  5. off the table feat. The Weeknd
  6. six thirty
  7. safety net feat. Ty Dolla $ ign
  8. my hair
  9. nasty
  10. west side
  11. love language
  12. positions
  13. obvious
  14. pov
  15. someone like u (interlude)
  16. test drive
  17. 34.35 remix (feat. Doja Cat & Meghan Thee Stallion)
  18. worst behavior
  19. main thing

Positions was stable at # 1 on the Billboard Top 200, becoming Ariana Grande’s fifth album to conquer the top of this chart. Positions was anticipated by the single of the same name, which debuted directly at # 1 on the Spotify Global chart with over 468 million streams. The official video has already become a cult, with 242 million views on YouTube: directed by Dave Meyers, it sees Ariana Grande in the role of the President of the United States, surrounded by an all-female staff between press conferences, celebrations and walks in the garden of the White House.

Loading...
Advertisements


Previous articleRocco Hunt, Che Me Chiamme A Fà feat Geolier lyric video out
Next articleLo Stato Sociale: 5 discs for 5 artists, Lodo Guenzi tells its 5 tracks

Graduated in the disciplines of entertainment and communication from Pisa with a thesis entitled: Talent show: music at the service of the show. Passionate about music, especially Italian, and concerts.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

758
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
627
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
564
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
468
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
446
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
441
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
438
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
405
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
380
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
374
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top