Ariana Grande releases the Deluxe Edition of the Position album

From today, Friday 19 February, it is available in digital there Deluxe edition of the album Position by Ariana Grande. In addition to the original tracklist, there will be others four unreleased tracks, including the remix of 34 + 35 feat. Doja Cat And Megan Thee Stallion. The official video of the remix with over 24 million views on YouTube And with more than 40 million streams on Spotify. Here is the complete tracklist:

shut up 34.35 motive feat. Doja Cat just like magic off the table feat. The Weeknd six thirty safety net feat. Ty Dolla $ ign my hair nasty west side love language positions obvious pov someone like u (interlude) test drive 34.35 remix (feat. Doja Cat & Meghan Thee Stallion) worst behavior main thing

Positions was stable at # 1 on the Billboard Top 200, becoming Ariana Grande’s fifth album to conquer the top of this chart. Positions was anticipated by the single of the same name, which debuted directly at # 1 on the Spotify Global chart with over 468 million streams. The official video has already become a cult, with 242 million views on YouTube: directed by Dave Meyers, it sees Ariana Grande in the role of the President of the United States, surrounded by an all-female staff between press conferences, celebrations and walks in the garden of the White House.