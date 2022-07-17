Ariana Grande – ​reMeMber Lyrics & Traduction

The translation of ​reMeMber by Ariana Grande is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics

Swear it was just like a year ago

Side of the stage, I was at the show

Right person, wrong life

Thought I could make it all right

See you in the next life

Hope you’re close to the light, yeah Didn’t get to say goodbye to you

But I felt like I never needed to

‘Cause in my mind, you ain’t gone

Still be hittin’ your phone

Even though it ain’t on

So just in case you don’t know Look at this love we have for you

They say the good ones go too soon

I didn’t want it to be you, oh

I remember (Remember, remember, ah)

I remember (Remember, remember)

I remember (Remember, remember, ah)

I remember (Remember, remember) I’m flippin’ through all these pictures (Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah)





Always kept it so cool, tryin’ to be just like you (Ooh, like you)



My nightmare came true



‘Least you’re up on the moon (Ooh-ooh) So troubled but you were so innocent (Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah)Always kept it so cool, tryin’ to be just like you (Ooh, like you)My nightmare came true‘Least you’re up on the moon (Ooh-ooh) Look at these lights, they’re just for you

They say the good ones go too soon

I really wish it weren’t you

I remember (Remember, remember, ah)

I remember (Remember, remember)

I remember (Remember, remember, ah)

I remember (Remember, remember)

​reMeMber Lyrics by Ariana Grande

I swear it felt like a year ago

On the stage, I was at the concert

Good person, bad life

I thought I could make it all right





I hope you’re close to the light, yeah We will meet again in a next lifeI hope you’re close to the light, yeah I couldn’t say goodbye to you

But I felt like I never needed it

‘Cause in my mind you’re not gone

I will keep calling your number

Even if your phone isn’t on

Just in case you don’t know Look at this love we have for you

They say the good ones leave too soon

I didn’t want it to be you, oh

I remember (Remember, remember, ah)

I remember (Remember, remember)

I remember (Remember, remember, ah)

I remember (Remember, remember)

I’m going through all these pictures (Oh, yes, yes, yes)



You were so tormented, but so innocent (Oh, yes, yes, yes)



I always stayed so cool, I was just trying to be like like you (Oh, like you)



My nightmare has come true



At least you’re in heaven (Oh-oh) Look at all these lights, they are for you

They say the good ones leave too soon

I really wish it wasn’t you

I remember (Remember, remember, ah)

I remember (Remember, remember)

I remember (Remember, remember, ah)

I remember (Remember, remember)

Lyrics2Chansons has a song lyrics license agreement with the Society of Music Publishers and Authors (SEAM)