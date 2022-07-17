Ariana Grande – reMeMber Lyrics & Traduction
Swear it was just like a year ago
Side of the stage, I was at the show
Right person, wrong life
Thought I could make it all right
See you in the next life
Didn’t get to say goodbye to you
But I felt like I never needed to
‘Cause in my mind, you ain’t gone
Still be hittin’ your phone
Even though it ain’t on
So just in case you don’t know
Look at this love we have for you
They say the good ones go too soon
I didn’t want it to be you, oh
I remember (Remember, remember, ah)
I remember (Remember, remember)
I remember (Remember, remember, ah)
I remember (Remember, remember)
I’m flippin’ through all these pictures (Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Always kept it so cool, tryin’ to be just like you (Ooh, like you)
My nightmare came true
‘Least you’re up on the moon (Ooh-ooh)
Look at these lights, they’re just for you
They say the good ones go too soon
I really wish it weren’t you
I remember (Remember, remember, ah)
I remember (Remember, remember)
I remember (Remember, remember, ah)
I remember (Remember, remember)
I swear it felt like a year ago
On the stage, I was at the concert
Good person, bad life
I thought I could make it all right
I hope you’re close to the light, yeah
I couldn’t say goodbye to you
But I felt like I never needed it
‘Cause in my mind you’re not gone
I will keep calling your number
Even if your phone isn’t on
Just in case you don’t know
Look at this love we have for you
They say the good ones leave too soon
I didn’t want it to be you, oh
I remember (Remember, remember, ah)
I remember (Remember, remember)
I remember (Remember, remember, ah)
I remember (Remember, remember)
I’m going through all these pictures (Oh, yes, yes, yes)
You were so tormented, but so innocent (Oh, yes, yes, yes)
I always stayed so cool, I was just trying to be like like you (Oh, like you)
My nightmare has come true
At least you’re in heaven (Oh-oh)
Look at all these lights, they are for you
They say the good ones leave too soon
I really wish it wasn’t you
I remember (Remember, remember, ah)
I remember (Remember, remember)
I remember (Remember, remember, ah)
I remember (Remember, remember)
