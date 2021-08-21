Ariana Grande remembers the victims of Manchester, three years after the attack

Three years after the terrorist attack of 22 May 2017, which took place at the end of her concert at the Manchester Arena, Ariana Grande wanted to remember the 22 victims. In a note posted on her Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old singer shared a message for her fans, in remembrance of the tragic event. “I want to take a moment to remember and send my love to all who feel the sadness and tremendous heaviness of this week’s anniversary,” wrote Ariana. “Not a day goes by when it doesn’t affect you and all of us. I’ll think about it all week and over the weekend. My heart, thoughts, prayers are always with you », concluded the singer who last summer returned to perform in Manchester for the first time after the attack.
The concert for the victims
In June 2017 Ariana Grande had instead participated in “One Love”, the charity concert for the city of Manchester. The show raised more than £ 17 million and featured stars such as Coldplay, Katy Perry, Liam Gallagher, Justin Bieber and Robbie Williams.
The responsibles
In the attack on the Manchester Arena, which mainly teenagers were witnessing, in addition to the 22 dead people there were also 139 injured. In recent months, the trial against Hashem Abedi, the 22-year-old British brother of the main perpetrator of the attack, has ended. Abedi was found guilty of killing the 22 people who died. His brother Salman Abed died carrying out the attack. Abedi was convicted of helping his brother build the bombs and plan the attack. The trial lasted six weeks and according to the British newspapers was the most important against a terrorist ever held in the UK.
