Ariana Grande remembers the victims of Manchester, three years after the attack

Three years after the terrorist attack of 22 May 2017, which took place at the end of her concert at the Manchester Arena, Ariana Grande wanted to remember the 22 victims. In a note posted on her Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old singer shared a message for her fans, in remembrance of the tragic event. “I want to take a moment to remember and send my love to all who feel the sadness and tremendous heaviness of this week’s anniversary,” wrote Ariana. “Not a day goes by when it doesn’t affect you and all of us. I’ll think about it all week and over the weekend. My heart, thoughts, prayers are always with you », concluded the singer who last summer returned to perform in Manchester for the first time after the attack.