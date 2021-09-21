Ariana Grande revealed that she plays her new songs for some fans before they come out

There are some lucky ones in the world Arianators who can preview their idol’s new music!

She told it herself Ariana Grande in the TV lounge of Kelly Clarkson, with whom he shares the experience from coach of The Voice Usa.

The colleague asked her if she ever lets anyone listen to her unreleased songs, other than those who work in the record label, and the 28-year-old singer replied by explaining how important is the opinion of her fans to her.

“I have a couple of very close friends that I met on the Internet through being fans of mine, like four or five years ago. We have become very united and with [gli album] Sweetener, Thank U Next and Positions have heard it all ahead of time. Everything and more, what was not there in the records, and they helped me put them together“Ariana Grande said.

“I completely trust them because are the people I care most to be touched by my music. I have a lot of respect for the record label’s opinion but at the same time I really value what my fans have to say“.

ph: getty images