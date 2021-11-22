Ariana Grande sells her modern Hollywood Hills mansion for $ 14 million

TOriana Grande sold her Hollywood Hills mansion for $ 14 million. The pop star, who lately has been busy preparing young singing promises for the talent show The Voice, bought the four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home less than a year and a half ago, in June 2020, for $ 13.7 million, and thus earns $ 300,000 from the sale (excluding agency fees).

Located in the Bird Streets neighborhood of Los Angeles, the large villa with a contemporary design measures more than 900 square meters spread over three floors, with 5 meter high ceilings that increase the feeling of spaciousness. Being in the hills it has no garden, but it does have an infinity pool and many of the rooms directly overlook the open space, allowing you to enjoy the panorama of Southern California.

Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group oversaw the sale of Ariana Grande’s house Photo: Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The master suite occupies the entire third floor and has an extremely luxurious walk-in closet with custom wood furniture, in the same color as the kitchen cabinets, stairs and downstairs wainscoting. The large master bathroom has floors, walls, and tops with marble recessed sinks, as well as a deep soaking tub positioned in front of the wall-mounted window. The first floor is dedicated to relaxation: a wine cellar, a corner bar, a home cinema, a gym and a sauna. The kitchen, equipped with Miele appliances, boasts floor-to-ceiling cupboards and pantries that enhance the height of the room.

Ariana Grande apparently purchased a more secluded and much smaller house on Bird Streets earlier this year, where she is presumed to now reside. She also owns a Tudor-style house in Montecito, which she chose as the location to celebrate her wedding with real estate agent Dalton Gomez earlier this year.