Ariana Grande shares a brief preview of the new single: the audio on Instagram

Incoming music for the voice of Into You. A few hours ago the cantane shared a short preview of the new single, great enthusiasm from the fans.

Ariana Grande: eight million views on Instagram for the short video

Spotify, Ariana Grande surpasses fifty million followers

The stage of MTV Video Music Awards hosted the singer who performed with Lady Gaga (PHOTO) on the notes of Rain on Me, a song that has dominated the charts all over the world for months thanks also to an official video capable of collecting over 210,000,000 views on YouTube

Now, Ariana Grande seems to be ready to settle for a new recording project, in fact in the past few hours the music star has shared a video that has immediately conquered the web boasting over eight million views on her profile Instagram which has over two hundred million followers which make her the most followed female artist on the platform.

The video, lasting a few seconds, allows you to listen to a brief preview of what promises to be the song that will have the task of opening a new recording era. Ariana Grande has not revealed release date, covers and details leaving the public in the mystery.