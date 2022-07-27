Entertainment

Ariana Grande shares a rare photo without makeup

Ariana Grande has a style to envy. She always has a perfect hairstyle, a stylish outfit and not to mention a perfect makeup!

Of course, being a star, Ariana is surrounded by the most talented makeup artists and makeup artists, in addition to having access to all the products in the world, including those of her own brand, REM Beauty.

Just recently, the singer took her followers on a promo day for REM, showing off her natural face without any trace of makeup.

She simply shared the cute snap on Instagram, simply saying “before”, or “avant” in French. We can see her relaxing on a chair, a nice cup of coffee in her hand.

Shortly after, the 29-year-old posted a second selfierevealing her face after applying her makeup!


We then find her signature look of a perfect and tanned complexion, luscious lips, a discreet cat’s eye which emphasizes the look as well as perfectly drawn eyebrows.

Definitely, she is as beautiful with as without makeup!

Ariana doesn’t usually share photos of her bare face, but we love seeing her natural beauty too.

