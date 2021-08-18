News

Ariana Grande shows the behind the scenes of the making of the Positions video

Positions is the title of the new single by Ariana Grande which is preparing to release the sixth album of unreleased tracks, out on Friday 30 October. In the past few hours, the pop star shared the backstage video of the video clip of the song, obtaining in a short time over a million views on YouTube.

Positions: the backstage

Ariana Grande, the video of the new single Positions is out

After the extraordinary success of collaborations Stuck With U with Justin Bieber And Rain On Me with the voice of Born This Way (PHOTO), Ariana Grande has officially raised the curtain on the new record era.

Positions is the title of the single that gave the name to the new album, arriving about a year and a half after the previous one Thank U, Next, released in February 2019 and certified with ben two platinum discs for having sold over two million copies in the United States of America.

After receiving positive comments from audiences and critics, Ariana Grande (PHOTO) decided to show fans the making of the video clip.

The images portray the singer on the set directed by Dave Meyers, director who boasts collaborations with some of the biggest names in music history, including Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Rita Ora, Hilary Duff, Enrique Iglesias, Anastacia (PHOTO), Mariah Carey, Shakira and many others.

