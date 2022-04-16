Ariana Grande skipped the Grammys to keep her pregnancy a secret?

Singer Ariana Grande was absent at the Grammy Awards. And if it was to hide a possible pregnancy?

According to our colleagues from Melty, Ariana Grande would have decided to flee the Grammy Awards in order not to reveal her baby bump. The MCE TV editorial explains everything from A to Z!

Ariana Grande publicly apologizes for missing the Grammys

As you probably know, the Grammy Awards took place on April 3, 2022 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This ceremony aims to reward the best recordings, compositions and artists of the year, from September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021.

There were many artists present. But some were missing, including Ariana Grande. This is all the more surprising sinceshe was nominated three times.

The singer still wanted to post a message of apology on her social networks. In the caption of several videos, she writes: “Some Positions memorabilia to celebrate Grammy Day. It reflects an incredible process with so many creative people that I deeply love and respect. I love this album so much. ».

Then Ariana Grande adds: ” It is an honor to be recognized today alongside so many brilliant musicians and human beings that I love. ».

“Being there for each other, having the gifts we have, sharing and feeling heard…isn’t something to take for granted, we’ve already won. Have a great time, I celebrate you all today! »she then concluded.

Fans react en masse

Internet users could not help but congratulate Ariana Grande for the work provided. “This album was the soundtrack to so many incredible memories for so many people. Forever in awe of you! »exclaimed a first person.

“Your brilliance in music is only surpassed by the brilliance in your heart!” I’m so proud of you all the time! »outbid for a second. “I will never cease to be impressed, inspired and in love with your art and your heart. », can we also read. Well say so! Ariana Grande has quite a team behind her.

Unfortunately, the famous singer did not win any awards, even remotely. The real star of the evening, it was Olivia Rodriguo. The latter won the prize for “Revelation of the Year”, “Best Pop Vocal Album” and “Best Solo Pop Performance”.

There is always that Melty don’t see it the same way. For our colleagues, if Ariana Grande was absent during the Grammy Awards, it’s because she’s pregnant and she wants to hide it. Well !

Remember, in January 2022, some fans were claiming that she posted a picture of a baby bump, by mistake. She would then very quickly delete it. But if all this were true?

Anyway, today is April 4, 2022 and the star has yet to make any announcements. And you, do you think this is possible? Your keyboards ! Tell us everything!

