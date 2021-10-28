Ariana Grande Spacefarer Skin Guide

Fortnite from Epic Games stops at nothing, not even in front of the world of music: if you have ever dreamed of being able to interpret Ariana Grande and riddling with shots of all kinds of opponents, well this guide is for you.

On the occasion of the event Fortnitemares (dedicated to Halloween in essence) you can buy several today in the shop and in a dedicated bundle you can get the skin Spacefarer by Ariana Grande.

This is the well-known singer who also had the opportunity to hold a concert within the game, a great success particularly loved by many users.

As always, it will be possible to obtain each cosmetic object separately from the skin: the cost of the highlight or the Spacefarer skin is 2000 V-Bucks, by purchasing it you will also be entitled to the IRIS. and its peculiar emote, in addition to the purchase it will be buyable the Ariana Grande Event.

The next purchasable item is the Spacefarer Light Sickle which costs 800 V-Bucks. Finally you might want the IRIS Daydream Hang Glider which will cost you a whopping 1200 V-Bucks. Adding it all up, you would spend well 4000 V-Bucks but do not worry: the whole package is offered at a promotional price of only 2500 V-Bucks, however the package does not include the Spooky Smallz which must be purchased separately at the cost of 400 V-Bucks. Find below in this guide fi Fortnite the complete list of outfits Ariana Grande owns in the game:

Spacefarer Ariana Grande (costume): Starfire Ariana Grande, Captain A. Grande

IRIS Backpack, IRIS – Hatched and IRIS Incubator

Spacefarer Lightscythe (Harvesting Tool): Starfire Lightscythe, Captain A’s Lightscythe

IRIS Daydream (Glider) – IRIS Nightmare

It seems that it is a great time if you are a supporter of the cantate, Arieanator in jargon, for this season. Together with the set described above, in the shop there is also the return of the Ariana Grande Bundle, for anyone who has missed it, you now have the opportunity to get your hands on it, to finally be able to impersonate the beloved singer in game.