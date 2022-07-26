Ariana Grande sublime au naturel: the star posts a rare video without makeup

Her fans know it, Ariana Grande takes pleasure in playing with her makeup and her looks on stage and in life. This Monday, July 25, the singer posted a video on her Instagram page on which she appears 100% natural, without any artifice. Gorgeous !

Ariana Grande enjoys a well-deserved break in her California villa before going back to work, she who got the lead role in the film adaptation of the musical Wicked. An additional string to the bow of the American singer, who excels in all areas and masterfully manages her professional and personal lives. A few months ago, Ariana Grande had completed the 21st season of The Voice as a coach, alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

According to American media, the 29-year-old singer had received between 20 and 25 million dollars for the season, becoming the highest paid coach in the history of the show. Enough to amortize the expenses of her marriage with her companion, the discreet Dalton Gomez, whom the star married in May 2021 in the strictest privacy. For this union, Ariana Grande had indeed gathered only her closest friends and members of her family. “Everyone was happy and full of love. The couple and their family couldn’t be happier“, had entrusted one of its representatives to People after the ceremony.

Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful as the day!

Happy and fulfilled after having lived through many tragedies, from the attack at her Manchester concert in 2017, to the death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, a year later, Ariana Grande shines, and just proved it in Instagram story. Never against a nice line of eyeliner or a touch of lipstick, the singer appeared on Monday July 25 without makeup, posing with her cup, a smile on her face. A soothed and luminous mine for the star, as beautiful with makeup as without artifice. No doubt, happiness will delight Ariana Grande!

Instagram screenshot