Ariana Grande surprises us with unrecognizable natural photos

We all know Ariana Grande for her looks ponytaileyeliner and look innocent. That’s why it’s not so surprising that we find ourselves a little in shock when she leaves it… That’s exactly what happened yesterday.

The singer of No Tears Left to Cry dropped her ponytail and opted for a more natural look during his photo shoot for the new magazine cover Vogue UK for the month of July.

Really pretty right? She really looks like a different person, but it has to be said that it looks great on her. Tse, we didn’t even know she had freckles.

The reactions to this new look have been quite strong! People were really happy to see Ariana in a new light.

EVERYONE is going crazy over #Ariana Grande‘s British VOGUE cover… from #Katy Perry to #BellaHadid. Ari looks stunning. pic.twitter.com/iq7cMq2y4K

June 5, 2018

ariana grande’s vogue shoot,, pic.twitter.com/oklV5Hop5O

June 4, 2018

ariana grande for british vogue 2018 she looks amazing and it was about time she got herself a vogue cover pic.twitter.com/VDQnNDQW2Q

June 4, 2018

On the other hand, nothing prevents that in spite of its hellish look, several raised the fact that no one spoke about the volcanic eruption in Guatemala causing the death of 62 people, while Ariana Grande was the #1 trending on Twitter…

There’s no news on Twitter about the volcano that has erupted in Guatemala that has killed over 62 people, but the top trending is Ariana Grande being on the cover of British Vogue. It’s sad to say the least 💔

June 5, 2018

really love how Guatemala had a deadly volcanic eruption but no, Twitter wants to talk about Ariana Grande being on the cover of British Vogue!

June 4, 2018

