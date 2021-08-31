Ariana Grande surprisingly announces the new album: out in October

The wait is almost over. In recent days, numerous clues had raised hypotheses on the possibility of having a new album by the singer in a short time, now there are no more doubts. A few hours ago the voice of Into You (PHOTO) confirmed the release of the sixth album of unreleased songs through a message on his social networks that immediately thrilled the public.

Ariana Grande: “I can’t wait to let you listen to my album” deepening



Ariana Grande shares a preview of the new song: the audio The collaboration with Lady Gaga on the notes of Rain On Me has delivered numerous awards to the singer, but now the parenthesis alongside the voice of 1000 Doves can be said to be officially over. In fact, a few hours ago Ariana Grande swept away any doubts about her new record project by announcing: “I can’t wait to let you listen to my album this month” The pop star’s words, class 1993, they have made full consents by counting, for example, over three million likes on his profile Instagram which boasts more than two hundred and three million followers which make her one of the most followed artists on the platform. Loading... Advertisements