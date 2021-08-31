Ariana Grande surprisingly announces the new album: out in October

The wait is almost over. In recent days, numerous clues had raised hypotheses on the possibility of having a new album by the singer in a short time, now there are no more doubts.
A few hours ago the voice of Into You (PHOTO) confirmed the release of the sixth album of unreleased songs through a message on his social networks that immediately thrilled the public.
Ariana Grande: “I can’t wait to let you listen to my album”
The collaboration with Lady Gaga on the notes of Rain On Me has delivered numerous awards to the singer, but now the parenthesis alongside the voice of 1000 Doves can be said to be officially over. In fact, a few hours ago Ariana Grande swept away any doubts about her new record project by announcing: “I can’t wait to let you listen to my album this month”
The pop star’s words, class 1993, they have made full consents by counting, for example, over three million likes on his profile Instagram which boasts more than two hundred and three million followers which make her one of the most followed artists on the platform.
Ariana Grande: success
Over the years, the pop star has strung success after success establishing herself as one of the most famous and loved artists on an international level.
His latest record Thank U, Next He obtained two platinum discs in the United States of America for having sold over two million copies, excellent acclaim also from critics thanks to the conquest of two nominations at the sixty-second edition of Grammy Awards in the categories Album of the Year And Best Pop Vocal Album.
Among the most popular singles by the public we find Into You, Dangerous Woman, No Tears Left To Cry, God Is a Woman, One Last Time, Focus And 7 Rings.