Ariana Grande talks about her film: the post on Instagram

Excuse me, i love you is the title of the film that brings the audience to the stage of the famous London stage Sweetener World Tour , that is the series of concerts that saw Ariana Grande travel the world: from the United States of America to Sweden, from the United Kingdom to Canada.

Ariana Grande: her words

Ariana Grande, the trailer for her film is out

A few days ago the pop star released the official trailer of the film that takes the audience backstage revealing the preparation behind the live appointments of the voice of Into You.

Subsequently, Ariana Grande (PHOTO) spoke about the importance of the film through a long message posted on his profile Instagram which has more than two hundred and nine million followers who follow his life every day between music, work commitments and moments of relaxation with loved ones.

The singer began by recalling the release date: “The December 21, one year after its closure, the Sweetener World Tour will arrive in your homes ”.

Ariana Grande later stated: “I publish this like a love letter for you all to celebrate what we have shared over the past few years. I know this project only captures one tour date (from hundreds of other shows and moments we’ve experienced together over the past six or seven years…) but I wanted to thank you for showing me more in this life than we ever imagined. Making music and doing all this is what I know and to which I have dedicated all of myself consistently for a long time ”.