Ariana Grande tells us all about her beauty routine

Ariana Grande’s jumping out of bed ritual.

“I don’t really have a set routine. In fact, when I think “ritual”, I imagine someone running through the house burning sage…it happens to me, but not every day! More simply, every morning I get up, I brush my teeth, and I go to facials.”

Steve Granitz

Her advice for express makeup in five minutes.

“Five minutes is hard! I’ll start by applying a tinted moisturizer, or a mattifying primer mixed with a good serum or moisturizer. Concealer, mascara, and a light touch of color on the lips, probably gloss to keep it all day.”

About eyeshadow.

“We are going to enrich the range rem with three new pallets. The colors are so fun, very inspiring, especially the Midnight Snack palette and its very sixties colors. I like to use eyeshadow to make my cat eyes or to hollow out the lids.”

REM Beauty – midnight shadows 01_eyeshadow palette 28 € REM Beauty through rembeauty.com

Her relaxation tips for the end of the day.

“I love meditation, taking a long bath, taking care of my skin…I love anything that makes me feel like I’m really taking care of myself. Often, before going to bed, I do a facial or take a nice relaxing bath. When I meditate, I use lavender essential oil: the relaxing effect is immediate.”

What she learned running a skincare brand.

“I learned a lot about science, because we are always working on new formulas. This allows us to offer the best pigmentations, the best flavors for our products… for an absolutely delicious result. In fact, I’m a bit of a nerdI loved all this scientific process in the creation of cosmetics.”