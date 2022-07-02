Ariana Grande terrified since her stalker burst into her home!

Since a man broke into her home, Ariane Grande says she is terrified. She finds it difficult to live as before.

Poor Ariana Grande! She is totally terrified since a man who harasses her daily has entered her home! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Ariana Grande is harassed

Ariana Grande is one of the most beloved stars of her generation. His fans never stop giving him support and love. Thing qthat makes her very proud.

Only here, the star does not only have very attentive fans. Some harass her. This is the case of Fidel Henriquez who broke into her home. He seems obsessed with her.

When the police found him there, he had a love letter in his hands. But he defended himself by saying that he had landed at Ariana Grande by pure chance.

According to our colleagues at TMZ, a judge has approved a permanent restraining order for the man. He therefore no longer has the right to approach within 100 meters of the home and property of Ariana Grande. But also that of Joan, his mother. This prohibition extends then until May 5, 2025.

And that’s not all ! Henriquez did not escape arrest. But also to a charge for invasion of residence, assault and battery, and for spitting on the police.

But things don’t stop there for his star. She had a difficult time on June 26. Our colleagues from TMZ report that a man has again targeted her by breaking into her home, in her residence in Montecito.

This time it’s Aharon Brown. A repeat offender who once showed up at her Hollywood Hills home with a hunting knife in her hand. He allegedly threatened Ariana Grande. But the security of the pretty brunette was present. She therefore obtained a restraining order against him, for 5 years.

A well-prepared stalker

But Aharon Brown seems well prepared to attack the star. TMZ confirms he breached his restraining order by approaching Ariana Grande on June 28.

So you have understood, he broke into her house on her birthday. But she was absent at the time of the break-in. It was the security alarm that alerted the police. Maybe she avoided the worst who knows…

Again, Aharon Brown has been accused of harassment. Then damage power lines, violate a court order, and even obstruction of justice and burglary. Facts for which he pleaded not guilty. He is therefore in custody.

Nevertheless, the shock is huge for the famous singere. She says she is very terrified by this affair. But she can count on her security team to ensure her protection.

Ariana Grande also has the support of her friends and family. Let’s hope she keeps her spirits up! Because it is more and more discreet since this affair.