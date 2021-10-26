Ariana Grande, the bodice is too low-cut. Live TV incident

The beautiful singer Ariana Grande shared on instagram a shot wearing an impressive outfit, she is gorgeous

Ariana Grande is in the jury of NBC’s The Voice program, and for the occasion he sported a really amazing look. It is a complete formed by a mini top and skirt, in blue velvet electric and studded with jewels on the embroidery. It looks like a mermaid look. THE comments from his fans I’m over 11,000, here are some of them: “Mermaid on earth ”,“ This outfit !! ”,“ You are unreal ”,“ You are so beautiful ”.

READ ALSO >>> “Boom baby”, Laura Cremaschi without shame: the breasts explode in the bodice and freak out – PHOTO

Ariana Grande from the Nickelodeon series to stellar pop star

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> “What a perfect mouth”, Benedetta Parodi without brakes: she sends you into ecstasy with a spicy PHOTO. She likes it at all times …

Loading... Advertisements

The beautiful Ariana Grande started his career in show business in 2008 when debuted on Broadway in the musical 13. He later started recording cover of his songs prefer by publishing them on Youtube, this led her to make herself known to the public. In the same period begins to to act in the lucky one Nickelodeon series, Victorious with Elizabeth Gillies. For this series, the singer had to dye her hair red. The series gets a unexpected success with a good 5.7 million viewers. But the Grande despite appreciating acting, loves music more. Therefore he decides to follow his vocation. In 2011, after recording the Victorious soundtrack, he also released his own first track Put your hearts up. In 2012 the Victorious series ends definitively and in August of the same year, the singer announces that she will take part in a another series on Nickelodeon.

It is about Sam & Cat, another successful series. However, the singer begins to acquire more and more musical ground and arrives at even duet with Mika. Meanwhile, he continues to publish covers of his favorite artists on Youtube, demonstrating one impressive vocal power. In 2013 he published his first album and the song The Way in feat with Mac Miller enter immediately top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with the ninth position. The video of the same song gets 400 million views on Youtube. Always the same song receives the platinum record (United States) and gold record (Australia). This is how Grande’s extraordinary musical career begins. Over the years his songs on Spotify have conquered the highest peaks with 600 million plays and in some cases 1 billion and 200 million views on Youtube.

In this case we speak of the Problem song. His world tours and subsequent songs reach extraordinary levels conquering a large slice of the public. The singer is undoubtedly among the most followed in the world, in total it has won 133 awards but she was nominated for 410. Up instagram performed by 272 million of people.