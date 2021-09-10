Ariana Grande, the commercial of her beauty line

The American pop star has published the first official Rem Beauty spot on her Instagram profile

Superstar Ariana Grande, the idol of millions of kids around the world and winner of a prestigious Grammy Award, posted the first spot of her new cosmetics line, Rem Beauty, on her Instagram profile with 265 million followers. The young singer has received over 29,000 comments of appreciation and congratulations for this new adventure, which is already shaping up to be yet another global success.

For now, we know that Rem Beauty will be a line completely dedicated to well-being and personal care and that it can be purchased on a dedicated online store. The first collection will include many products, including eyeliner, highlighters, body and face creams, but also extensions, in order to have a full and perfect tail, just like that of the iconic Ariana Grande. The marketing of the products should take place starting from 17 September, but for now this figure has not yet been formalized.

Ariana Grande secretly married Dalton Gomez: the details The birth of the new brand was also made official by the maxi billboards that appeared from New York to Tokyo, which the most avid fans of the star have spread on their social profiles. For her part, Ariana Grande started sharing the stories of her followers and posted the brand’s first official spot. The Rem Beauty Instagram profile, in a few hours, reached the record figure of 418 thousand followers, despite the fact that only one post was published on the account. Therefore, the celebrity is once again betting on the theme song “Rem” (the deepest phase of sleep), which is already the title of a much appreciated song from her fourth album “Sweetener”, released in 2018. In addition, it is also the name of one of his well-known fragrances, which won the prestigious “Fragrance of the year 2021” award from “The Fragrance Foundation”. Precisely for the occasion, an image of the perfume was published with the words “To be continued”.

Ariana Grande from music to make-up, an unstoppable success September has always been the month of projects and new beginnings. This tacit rule also seems to be valid for Ariana Grande, who debuts with her Rem Beauty make-up line, but not only. The star, in fact, is part of the stellar cast of the film “Dont’t Look Up” by Oscar-winning director Adam McKay. The feature film, which stars Leonardo di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and Chris Evans among the main actors, will arrive in US cinemas on 10 September, while it will land on the Netflix streaming platform on 24 December and will also be visible on Sky. Q and via the app on the Now Smart Stick.