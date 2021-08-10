Ariana Grande, the concert on Fortnite. VIDEO

The famous video game by Epic Games and People Can Fly becomes the ideal stage for the concerts of the future between music and videogame entertainment

Last Saturday the first concert of the Rift Tour of Ariana Grande (PHOTO), the event was held on Fortnite and all the players were able to participate thanks to a playlist designed ad hoc. The live is already available online on the various streaming platforms and, for those who are passionate about the genre, it will be repeated until tonight within the famous videogame. Ariana Grande she is one of the best known artists of recent years, so it is not surprising that her digital tour has already recorded millions of accesses.

Fortnite dedicated to Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, record with the most first places in America

In addition to the concert, Fortnite has become a kind of great tribute to the music of the young pop star with many themed gaming experiences and many songs combined with the highlights of the video game. Given the great scope of the event, Epic Games and People Can Fly have put on sale the Ariana Grande costume and many other items of the Rift Tour, such as the Sparkling Skull costume or the exclusive Soldier style of the neon party. Obviously, in addition to accessories, the company has also thought of a series of assignments and game objectives dedicated to the famous artist and her Rift Tour. These have been accessible until yesterday for all players and have put up for grabs many free rewards such as the Cosmic Cuddles loading screen, the Fenditurastic spray! and the cloudy Micio emoticon.

In addition, all participants in the event will receive a free exclusive commemorative umbrella Cavalcanuvole coccoloso.