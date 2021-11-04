Ariana Grande posted a photo a few hours ago that sparked her fans and beyond. The dress she wears covers very little.

Ariana Grande she is one of the most loved and most awarded artists in the world of music. Born in 1993, she began her career in 2008 as an actress and then established herself as a singer all over the world. Do you think that she managed to get platinum status for each of her albums and sold over 85 million copies in the United States alone.

Without counting all awards and accolades won, but not only. He has also collaborated with world famous artists always receiving great results. In addition, she is very active in the social sector. It fights against all forms of racism, gender discrimination and supports the LGBT community.

Therefore, it is inevitable that even on social networks the artist is very followed and that every post makes a real boom in likes and comments. Do you think his followers on Instagram are 274 million. But here are all the details.

Ariana Grande, the dress covers very little: you can see everything!

The singer, as you can see in the screenshot of her post, reported here in the article, showed herself beautifully lying with a dress that covers practically nothing. There are pieces of green cloth on his body, but his shapes are clearly visible. This makes her very sexy indeed.

Simple makeup, meaty mouth and long hair that falls on the décoletté, this photo has completely captivated Ariana fans but not only. Indeed, in an hour it collected almost 4 million likes, an exaggerated and impressive number that is continuing to grow by the minute.

In the comments the fans indulged themselves. There have been those who have declared their love to her several times, those who thanked her for this hot shot, who has invoked someone’s help so as not to go mad at his sight. In short, this post has hit the mark and it really caused quite a stir.