Ariana Grande, the message is unequivocal: “It’s not over yet”

Ariana Grande publishes a long message to raise awareness among her many fans on a current and important issue, here’s what the singer said

Ariana Grande he has captured the attention of his many and loyal fans on his Instagram profile. The well-known singer is very active on social media, she uses them to promote her music but also to share her daily life with her followers and raise awareness on very important issues such as homophobia and others.

Since the Coronavirus emergency began, the singer has talked about it many times on social media. During the lockdown he kept repeating to fans to stay at home and always wear a mask when the restrictions eased due to the reopenings.

On his Instagram profile Ariana Grande she returned to talk about the virus via a post in which she added a long caption. In America the number of ‘No Vax’ continues to grow, the White House has in fact asked many influencers to advise their followers to get vaccinated.

Ariana Grande invites her many fans to get vaccinated against coronavirus

In America many people are still waiting to receive the second dose of vaccine, only 50% of the population has completed the vaccination cycle.

Ariana Grande she kept reminding everyone who follows her that ‘this thing is not over yet‘. He then asked them to make the vaccine if they are eligible. He went on to say that the Delta variant is a new thing and it is especially among the unvaccinated that it spreads.

The singer knows well that it is possible to catch the virus even if you are vaccinated, but in that case it helps to protect against serious symptoms, hospitalization and death. Ariana Grande he then concluded by saying that those who have had the Coronavirus should also get vaccinated.