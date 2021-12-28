Ariana Grande: the most beautiful looks of 2021

If we talk about the collaborations currently underway between pop stars and stylists, the one between Ariana Grande and Mimi Cuttrell certainly deserves an honorable mention. In fact, 2021 saw the star of Thank U, Next venturing into waters, for her, still stylistically unexplored and embracing some of the most impactful fashion trends.

Cuttrell has in fact increased Grande’s credentials in the fashion world tenfold, leaving no stone unturned. One of the most unforgettable sartorial moments that have given us this year? The fluid, almost liquid set consisting of the top and skirt of the emerging Korean designer Miss Sohee, worn by Ariana when she was part of the jury of The Voice, the NBC TV show.

Always a Versace lover (even Donatella, after all, has a soft spot for her), the 28-year-old singer-songwriter and actress showed off different looks of the Italian fashion house, establishing herself as one of the style icons of 2021. It is therefore official: this year, Ariana Grande definitely hit the mark!

Below, you can find a selection of her outfits that have been most talked about during this year.

The article was originally published in British Vogue.