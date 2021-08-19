Ariana Grande, the show ‘Excuse Me, I Love You’ arrives

With a post published on Instagram, Ariana Grande (PHOTO) announced the release of “Excuse me, I Love You”, Documentary film about his latest tour, lo Sweetener World Tour, with exclusive contents especially on the London concert, behind the scenes of the shows and on his life on the road at that time. The voice of “Positions” have announced that the show will be available from December 21st on Netflix.

Ariana Grande’s announcement on social media

For the occasion, the singer published a long message for her fans: “A year after its closure, the Sweetener World Tour is coming home to you. I am publishing Excuse me, I love you as a love letter to you, to celebrate everything we have shared over the years. I know this project only captures something of a tour (among all the other hundreds of concerts and moments we’ve shared over the past six or seven years… jesus lol) but I just wanted to thank you for showing me more than I could ever dream of. Making music and doing all of this has been all I have known or dedicated entirely to for a very long time. Even though my heart can’t wait to change my path, I wanted to express again how grateful I am, and will eternally be. I have learned, seen and experienced so many things. It was such a great honor to share so much of this sight with you. “