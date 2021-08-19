Ariana Grande, the show ‘Excuse Me, I Love You’ arrives

With a post published on Instagram, Ariana Grande (PHOTO) announced the release of “Excuse me, I Love You”, Documentary film about his latest tour, lo Sweetener World Tour, with exclusive contents especially on the London concert, behind the scenes of the shows and on his life on the road at that time. The voice of “Positions” have announced that the show will be available from December 21st on Netflix.
Ariana Grande’s announcement on social media
For the occasion, the singer published a long message for her fans: “A year after its closure, the Sweetener World Tour is coming home to you. I am publishing Excuse me, I love you as a love letter to you, to celebrate everything we have shared over the years. I know this project only captures something of a tour (among all the other hundreds of concerts and moments we’ve shared over the past six or seven years… jesus lol) but I just wanted to thank you for showing me more than I could ever dream of. Making music and doing all of this has been all I have known or dedicated entirely to for a very long time. Even though my heart can’t wait to change my path, I wanted to express again how grateful I am, and will eternally be. I have learned, seen and experienced so many things. It was such a great honor to share so much of this sight with you. “
The record numbers of Ariana Grande
With over 48 million streams in just one week and an average of 6 million streams a day, Ariana Grande is back on record after record thanks to the new album “Positions”. Composed of 14 tracks, the album was preceded by the single of the same name. The trace allowed the artist to conquer another record. The conquest of life on the US Billboard Hot 100 made her the only artist to have collected three debuts in 2020. After “Positions” it was the turn of the song “34 + 35“, Accompanied by a video that sees the pop star playing the part of a scientist, who tries to give life to a robot with her own likeness. Back in the spring, Ariana Grande wowed her fans with her duet with Justin Bieber in “Stuck With U”, the proceeds of which went to the 1st Responders Children’s Foundation, aimed at supporting the families of doctors, paramedics, police and firefighters who first faced the Covid-19 emergency. Without forgetting the participation in “Rain On Me” with Lady Gaga. At the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards he won awards such as Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Photography, as well as being nominated for Video of the Year, Best Choreography and Best Special Effects. At the Grammy Awards, on the other hand, he was nominated for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or a Group.