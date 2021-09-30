Ariana Grande, the trailer for her film is out

An unprecedented look at the life of one of the most successful pop stars internationally, the story of what lies behind the concerts of the voice of Into You. A few hours ago Netflix made available the exclusive trailer for Excuse me, i love you which will take viewers into the world of Ariana Grande.

Excuse me, i love you: the exclusive trailer

Ariana Grande, the show ‘Excuse Me, I Love You’ arrives

2020 brought numerous hits to the singer (PHOTO) who climbed the charts on the notes of Stuck with U with Justin Bieber, Rain on Me with Lady Gaga and finally the new album Positions, released about a year and a half after the previous one Thank U, Next, the record driven by the success of the single of the same name.

Now, the spotlight is ready to turn on the singer again, class 1993; in fact, in the past few hours the streaming platform has shared the trailer of the film showing a preview of the images that will have the task of reviving the London date of the Sweetener World Tour.

The video, lasting about a minute, tells the great work that lies behind the show, in a short time the video has conquered the audience so much that it counts at the moment. more than three million views.