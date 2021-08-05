Ariana Grande, the video for 34+35 Remix with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion has been released

Over nineteen million views on YouTube in no time, the voice of Dangerous Woman has finally released the official videoclip of 34+35 Remix immediately enjoying extraordinary success. The single is the rearrangement of the second song from his latest album in collaboration with two rising stars in the international recording scene.

Ariana Grande: the official videoclip of 34+35 Remix

Ariana Grande class of 1993, is among the most successful pop stars in the world. Positions is the title of the album by the artist who over the years has established itself as a real media phenomenon. The new collaboration of the singer immediately thrilled the public, more curious than ever to hear the three protagonists of the seven notes join on one of the most beloved songs of the moment.

In the past few hours Ariana Grande-Butera, this is the name of the registry office, has distributed the official video clip that sees the presence of Doya Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, the location chosen is a luxurious hotel.

The single, released on January 15, 2021, is contained within the deluxe edition of the album Positionscertificate gold disc in the UK for selling more than 200,000 copies.