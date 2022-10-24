Ariana Grande: this big twist at the trial of her ex Mac Miller!

The dealer of Mac Miller, the ex of Ariana Grande, has just been sentenced to 10 years and 11 months in prison after the death of the artist.

This Monday, April 18 marks a turning point in the case of the death of Mac Miller. The rapper, who died of an overdose, has just “seen” his dealer accused of several years in prison. After Ariana Grande’s ex dies after ingesting a product he sold her.

A generous woman

There is no doubt that this news will “please” the singer. Or rather, to alleviate his pain. Since a culprit for his disappearance has just been found. However, the pop star unfortunately has other things to think about right now.

Or rather, fortunately. Indeed, Ariana Grande would be pregnant according to the latest rumors about him. For the past few days, all her fans have thought that she is expecting a child. Especially since she was absent from the Grammy Awards.

It was enough to refuel the rumors about a possible pregnancy. But despite this absence, the young singer does not stop working. To offer novelties to its public but not only.

Because yes, she also works for many associations. Ariana Grande knows she has a lot of money and wants to put it to use for people in need. She has done it before and has just done it again.

Since she just donated $1.5 million for trans youth, can live more freely. A gesture welcomed by his fans and many people around the world. But maybe not Kim Kardashian.

The two women would be cold for a few months. These are once again rumors but the cause of this “war” between them has a name. That of Kim K’s new boyfriend. Namely Pete Davidson.

Ariana Grande learns big news about Mac Miller

But the young artist was no doubt focused on something else in recent days. This Monday, April 18, was held the trial of the former dealer of Mac Miller. A trial during which the mother of the deceased wished to speak as noted by Closer.

“My life became dark the moment Malcolm left this world. Malcolm was my life, more than a son. We had a deep, special and irreplaceable bond. We talked almost every day about everything – his life, his projects, his music, his dreams […] He would never knowingly take a fentanyl pill, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there” . Declared the mother of the ex of Mac Miller.

The dealer in question also wanted to speak. To apologize. He first let it be known: “Someone died, and a family will never get their son back. My family would be broken if it was me” .

Before adding: “They would never be well again, they would never really recover. I think about it all the time. And I know that whatever happens today, I’m the lucky one because my family is here, I’m here and I’ll be with them again. I feel terrible. It is not me. My view of things has changed. My heart has changed” .

The one who would have killed the ex of Ariana Grande has just been sentenced to ten years and eleven months in prison.