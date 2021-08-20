News

Ariana Grande unveils the cover of the new single Positions

Ariana Grande, born in 1993, unveiled the cover on Instagram, getting over three and a half million likes in just a few hours

Missing less and less at the beginning of the new recording era of Ariana Grande. Successfully filed the collaboration with Lady Gaga on the notes of Rain On Me, the voice of Into You prepares for the release of the new single Positions.

Ariana Grande: a cover of over 3,900,000 likes

Ariana Grande surprisingly announces the new album: out in October

An unexpected announcement that has sent fans into raptures, after a long wait the public will finally be able to hear the new record project of the pop star who in recent years has dominated the charts in every corner of the planet; in fact, in recent days Ariana Grande announced the arrival of the new single Positions who will have the task of anticipating the homonymous album to be released on Friday 30 October.

A few hours ago Ariana Grande unveiled the cover of the single that immediately gained great acclaim, in fact at the moment the post has over 3,900,000 likes on Instagram.

Record-breaking Ariana Grande on Instagram: 200 million followers

Later, the singer (PHOTO) also shared a short audio preview of the song, collecting more than four and a half million views on Instagram where she has over two hundred million followers that make her the most followed singer of the entire platform.

Ariana Grande: success

Ariana Grande, Positions: the release dates of the single and the album

Ariana Grande, class 1993, is among the most popular and most successful artists of recent decades. Single after single, the singer has garnered extraordinary acclaim establishing herself as a real media phenomenon.

Among his most popular songs we find One Last Time, Dangerous Woman, No Tears Left To Cry, God Is a Woman And Thank U, Next, the latter certified with ben five platinum discs in the United States of America for having sold over five million copies.

