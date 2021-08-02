Ariana Grande urges fans to get vaccinated against coronavirus

Ariana Grande is urging fans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as quickly as possible.

She also did it on Sunday, posting on Instagram a shot that portrays her wearing a black mask and the caption: “Vaccinated and masked”.

Then, in a long message, the pop star invites her 256 million followers to follow prophylaxis.

“This is a kind reminder: please get vaccinated if you are eligible. This pandemic is not over yet! I share some information because I care about it and, if I can, I would like to help anyone who is hesitant or curious to make a decision. This Delta variant is very new and since the data is constantly changing, I will provide you with some links to keep you updated, but so far… we know that it spreads much more easily than the previous variants», writes Ariana Grande.

“Most of the spread is occurring among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates! And yes, even though you can still contract the virus while you’re vaccinated, the vaccine helps protect against serious illness, hospitalization, and death! All the worries that I always have in mind. Oh, and if you’ve already gotten sick with Covid-19, you should STILL get vaccinated!».

Ariana concluded her post by adding a link to an article on the Johns Hopkins University website, which clarifies the false myths about Covid-19 circulating on the Internet. And she has tagged several useful accounts that she likes to follow, including that of Dr. Nini Munoz, Dr. Darien Sutton and Dr. Risa Hoshino.