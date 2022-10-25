Entertainment

Ariana Grande wears no makeup and her natural curly hair on Instagram

Ariana Grande reveals everything.

The pop star is expanding her beauty empire once again, announcing her new God Is A Woman Body range on Instagram on Sunday with a reel that puts her makeup-free face and naturally curly hair front and center.

“After more than seven years of creating fragrances, I am beyond thrilled to announce that today we have finally launched our first-ever full body collection!!!!!” Grande, 29, said captioned his post.

Available now from Ulta Beauty, the line includes four products, all formulated with her God Is A Woman scent: a body puff scrub (“my favorite,” Grande wrote of the $30 item), a body (“my other favorite — tied for first,” she added of the $35 purchase), a hand and body cream ($12), and a scented travel set of luxury ($38).

Each is vegan, sustainably sourced and includes “beautiful” ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, argan oil and “lots of love”, according to the star.

“I’m so excited and proud of this milestone and everything we’ve created so far. I will never grow old when people tell me they love our fragrances or when I smell them on someone and they say “thank you, it’s yours!” wrote Grande.

Ariana Grande's hair
Grande has spoken at length in the past about how her hair got damaged while working on Nickelodeon and often dyed it.
arianagrande/Instagram

“It’s an honor to create things and then see you enjoy them on every level,” she concluded, adding that she also had “many delicious surprises” to come.

Former ‘Victorious’ co-star Victoria Justice commented, “Gorgeous” as tons of fans were blown away by the Natural Big.

“You are an angel,” one person wrote. “Your haaaaiir!” said another.

Ariana Grande
The pop star also showed off her tattoos in the spa-like campaign.
arianagrande/Instagram

While she found success with her REM Beauty line — particularly with her latest launch, a concealer released in a record 60 shades — the “Positions” songstress previously created a line of hugely popular Ulta fragrances.

Ariana Grande without makeup
Fans appreciated the stripped-back look, calling Grande a “stunning” “angel.”
arianagrande/Instagram

