Ariana Grande: wedding dress in column and short flight by Vera Wang

Ariana Grande got married: the wedding was celebrated away from the spotlight, with a private ceremony inside the new house in Montecito. Every day that passes new details are revealed: after the two engagement rings donated by her husband Dalton Gomez, the chosen wedding dress was also unveiled.

The wedding head is signed Vera Wang: the designer is known for having already designed some bridal looks of celebrities, some of which also appeared on the big screen. There’s also a bit of irony in the film. Bride Wars, when one of the two protagonists, Kate Hudson, does everything to get into a wedding dress of the well-known designer. In real life we remember Victoria Beckham and even Kim Kardashian for her lightning marriage with Chris Humphrey (a little curiosity: the socialite chose the same model of the 2009 film directed by Gary Winick).

Let’s go back to the bride Ariana Grande in Vera Wang Haute, a custom made garment: it is a column dress, therefore straight, characterized by a bodice with “sculpture” cups that have waves reminiscent of shells, while the back is characterized by a cut-out and a deep open gap. The bridal look was completed with a veil of short and voluminous tulle (reminds us of the beautiful Audrey Heburn in Funny Face, adorned with a white satin bow. As for the accessories, the singer chose a couple of platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. In fact, we remember that in 2019 the Italian shoes designer already designed the pop-star’s boots for the tour Sweetener World.

Finally, the Earrings by Lorraine Schwartz, characterized by a pearl and a drop of diamond, a motif reminiscent of the engagement ring “toi et moi”.

Ariana Grande relaunches the trend of column wedding dress

Will this model as simple as it is sexy become a new bridal trend? Some fans will surely take as an example his fashion choices, perhaps opting for a straight wedding dress, strapless and with a deep neckline on the back. Waiting to know if it will be a trend, here are some proposals to discover:

