Ariana Grande will be coach in the 21st season of The Voice USA : Revenews

Ariana Grande surprisingly announces on Twitter that she will replace Nick Jonas as coach of The Voice USA. The reactions, however, are mixed.

Ariana Grande will coach The Voice USA. The announcement has arrived through Twitter and surprised all ariana grande fans, and not only.

«Surprise!!! – writes Ariana on social media – I am excited, honored and excited to join Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton in the next season, the 21st, of The Voice! Nick Jonas we will miss you.”

The news of Ariana Grande arrives while in the USA the twentieth season of The Voice it is still airing on NBC and, just as announced by the pop star herself, in the next edition it will be Nick Jonas to leave the chair to give it to the colleague.

READ ALSO: Out the remix of ’34+35′ by Ariana Grande with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat (who dissa 6ix9ine)

John Legend promptly responded – again through Twitter – welcoming Ariana Grande. «I am excited to welcome Ariana to our family of The Voice» writes the singer-songwriter sharing the post of grande.

A news that has predictably excited all ariana fans, but also showing the side to some good-natured criticism. One of the comments with more likes under Ariana Grande’s tweet (almost 2000 likes) points out that you usually become the judge of a talent when you are no longer on the crest of the wave.

“Love not this. – writes the user – You are still in your post-imperial phase as a pop star, wait for the moment when it will be difficult for you place a single in the top 10 and an album to promote before being a judge of a talent show». There are, however, those who point out that, on the contrary, with the presence of Ariana the audience of The Voicand will visibly increase considering its massive fanbase. The season premiere is scheduled for September 20, 2021.