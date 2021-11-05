Ariana Grande will be Glinda in the film / musical Wicked

written by Roberta Marciano





Ariana Grande she landed one of her most important roles in her career and will be Glinda in the musical film Wicked. Produced by John M. Chu who announced the casting directly on social media by communicating it via video call to the singer of Positions.

Along with Ari was also announced the role of Elphaba who will be played by Cynthia Erivo.

The plot of Wicked

In the original musical that made its Broadway debut in 2003, it tells the story of Elphaba the future Wicked Witch of the West, and her relationship with Galinda (Glinda), the Good Witch of the North. Their friendship has to deal with so many adversities and also their very different points of view, in addition to all the vicissitudes that happen in history.

A dream that comes true for Ariana who in her career as an actress and singer had just started from theaters and Broadway, conquering perhaps one of her biggest dreams in the drawer. However, this will not be the first time that we will hear the singer approach this world. In 2018 she had, in fact, performed with the song The Wizard And I from the Musical.

What do you think of Ariana Grande’s new role as Glinda in Wicked?