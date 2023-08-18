Ariana Grande will be the lead actress of the next Disney film

Ariana Grande She will be in talks for her first appearance in a Disney film, resuming her acting career after a long hiatus. interpreter of ‘God is a woman’ will play megara In the live-action adaptation of the 1997 animated classic, Hercules.

The successful singer actually started her acting career playing cat valentine In the 2010 teen comedy, victorious, Produced by Nickelodeon. Her role was well received by fans and brought her considerable recognition, for which she reprized Kat in a 2013 comedy bringing together the worlds of iCarly and Victorious, titled Sam and Cat, She then released her debut album in 2013 and began focusing on her music career, although she continued to take small acting jobs, such as her short 4-episode part in the 2015 sitcom shout queens,

It would not be the first time that Grande has been considered to play Megara, in 2020 she participated in a Disney special called The Disney Family Singalong, where she sang one of Megara’s songs from the film, ‘I wouldn’t say I’m in love’, The interpretation earned him a lot of praise on social networks, so the news that he was leaving play megara in the movieExpected to release in theaters in 2025, it was well received by the public.





Hercules tells the story of a man with divine strength in ancient Greece; In the plot, he fights with the Hades god in order to achieve the divine status that he desires. Megara, which Ariana will play, co-stars. A woman who has had many bad experiences with men has had her heart broken many times, but she can’t help fell in love with the main character

Along with her casting in Hercules, Ariana Grande was confirmed to be in the musical fantasy film Wicked, which sparked controversy after it was revealed that Grande was dating one of her co-stars from the production. Went. ethan slater, who was married when their romance began. then found out about infidelitySlater has been divorced From his wife, with whom he has a daughter. The public speculated that she may have divorced in order to be with the “Problem” singer, although neither the artist nor her representatives have addressed the issue.