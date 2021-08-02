Ariana Grande will perform on Fortnite

Ariana Grande is about to debut on Fortnite with a special event that has been talked about for a long time called the Rift Tour.

The news was confirmed by Epic Games, which produces Fortnite, and the singer herself. Users will be able to use Grande as a playable character.

«From August 7th to 9th, embark on a musical journey towards new magical realities in which Fortnite meets Ariana Grande. Dive into the Rift Tour», announces Epic Games (in the United States it will be held from 6 to 8 August).

“We advise fans to enter Fortnite 60 minutes before the show time; the Rift Tour playlist should be available 30 minutes before each show. Before Ariana’s arrival, the Rift Tour will begin with Fortnite-themed experiences, where famous songs will be paired with moments based on the game’s elements.”

It’s of course not the first time a pop star has appeared on Fortnite. The most sensational case was that of the in-game concert held in April 2020 by Travis Scott (we wrote about it here).

The event with Ariana Grande will take place five times with these Italian times: Saturday, August 7 at midnight; Saturday, August 7 at 8pm; Sunday, August 8 at 6; Sunday, August 8 at 4pm; Monday, August 9 at midnight.

Learn more on the Rift Tour website.