News

Ariana Grande will perform on Fortnite

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Ariana Grande is about to debut on Fortnite with a special event that has been talked about for a long time called the Rift Tour.

The news was confirmed by Epic Games, which produces Fortnite, and the singer herself. Users will be able to use Grande as a playable character.

«From August 7th to 9th, embark on a musical journey towards new magical realities in which Fortnite meets Ariana Grande. Dive into the Rift Tour», announces Epic Games (in the United States it will be held from 6 to 8 August).

“We advise fans to enter Fortnite 60 minutes before the show time; the Rift Tour playlist should be available 30 minutes before each show. Before Ariana’s arrival, the Rift Tour will begin with Fortnite-themed experiences, where famous songs will be paired with moments based on the game’s elements.”

It’s of course not the first time a pop star has appeared on Fortnite. The most sensational case was that of the in-game concert held in April 2020 by Travis Scott (we wrote about it here).

The event with Ariana Grande will take place five times with these Italian times: Saturday, August 7 at midnight; Saturday, August 7 at 8pm; Sunday, August 8 at 6; Sunday, August 8 at 4pm; Monday, August 9 at midnight.

Learn more on the Rift Tour website.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

174
News

Ben Affleck babysat Jennifer Lopez’s children
169
News

Angelina Jolie: birthday with blond hair and special effects
165
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
160
News

Kanye West, Farewell to Kim Kardashian Also on Social Media, She: “I Want Someone With…”
154
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
141
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
138
News

Angelina Jolie, flashback with former Jonny Lee Miller?
132
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
124
News

the one signed Celine by Angelina Jolie
111
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
To Top