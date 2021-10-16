News

Ariana Grande with her boyfriend and all the gossip of the weekend

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

And then, what happened this Easter weekend? Here is a summary

Best wishes for a Happy Easter from VIPs from all over the worldFrom Michelle Hunziker to Gianni Morandi, passing through Jennifer Garner and Anthony Hopkins. There are many social greetings from celebs. All posts in this gallery

Francesca Michielin: “My hair for cancer patients”The singer cut her hair just before the first night in Sanremo. He gave them to charity. He also told of his relationship with Fedez and of little Vittoria of which he feels a little bit aunt. The article to read here

Law against homotransphobia: the appeals of artists, from Fedez to MahmoodItalian artists take the field to support the Zan Bill, the law against homotransphobia. Fedez and Mahmood spoke, but also Levante, Paola Turci, Michele Bravi, Elodie … Here they are

The artists in favor of the DDL Zan against homophobia

Loading...
Advertisements

Fedez: «I would like to enter into the merits of the priorities of the senator and the Zan Ddl. What’s this? It is a bill that implements new measures to prevent and combat discrimination and violence for reasons based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and disability. In essence, it gives more rights than those who have none ».

The Easter walk of the Queen and Prince CharlesCarlo and Elisabetta smile in the two photographs published to celebrate Easter. This week the queen resumed her commitments after the lockdown period. Here the article

Queen Elizabeth and “infinite patience with Harry” (thinking back to her sister Margaret)According to biographer Andrew Morton, the sovereign’s conciliatory reaction to the Sussex bombshell interview is not surprising: “Her Majesty has always empathized with her grandson because she has seen closely how the system treats” reserves “in line of succession.” Read here

Justin and Hailey Bieber visiting California State PrisonThe Biebers said they were very excited after speaking with inmates at Lancaster prison involved in religious projects. And immediately they activated with a solidarity donation. Here the testimony

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
736
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
602
News

Cinema, all films out in October
575
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
508
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
451
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
394
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
362
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
356
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
318
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top