Ariana Grande with her boyfriend and all the gossip of the weekend

Best wishes for a Happy Easter from VIPs from all over the world. From Michelle Hunziker to Gianni Morandi, passing through Jennifer Garner and Anthony Hopkins. There are many social greetings from celebs.

Francesca Michielin: “My hair for cancer patients”The singer cut her hair just before the first night in Sanremo. He gave them to charity. He also told of his relationship with Fedez and of little Vittoria of which he feels a little bit aunt. The article to read here

Law against homotransphobia: the appeals of artists, from Fedez to MahmoodItalian artists take the field to support the Zan Bill, the law against homotransphobia. Fedez and Mahmood spoke, but also Levante, Paola Turci, Michele Bravi, Elodie … Here they are

The artists in favor of the DDL Zan against homophobia Loading... Advertisements Fedez: «I would like to enter into the merits of the priorities of the senator and the Zan Ddl. What’s this? It is a bill that implements new measures to prevent and combat discrimination and violence for reasons based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and disability. In essence, it gives more rights than those who have none ».

The Easter walk of the Queen and Prince CharlesCarlo and Elisabetta smile in the two photographs published to celebrate Easter. This week the queen resumed her commitments after the lockdown period. Here the article

Queen Elizabeth and “infinite patience with Harry” (thinking back to her sister Margaret)According to biographer Andrew Morton, the sovereign’s conciliatory reaction to the Sussex bombshell interview is not surprising: “Her Majesty has always empathized with her grandson because she has seen closely how the system treats” reserves “in line of succession.” Read here

Justin and Hailey Bieber visiting California State PrisonThe Biebers said they were very excited after speaking with inmates at Lancaster prison involved in religious projects. And immediately they activated with a solidarity donation. Here the testimony