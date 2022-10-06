Ariana Grande would have planned a featuring after finishing “Wicked”.

Ariana Grande – Chicago 2019 – Getty

Ariana Grande reportedly plans at least one collab after finishing ‘Wicked’.

The 29-year-old pop megastar is focusing on her big screen adaptation of the Broadway classic in which she plays Glinda the Good Witch.

The film is to be released in two parts, in 2024 and 2025.

And Grammy winner Kali Uchis says the pop singer-songwriter has promised to go into the studio with her once she finishes Wicked. She suggested

that it wasn’t for now and that Ariana wasn’t ready to release a sequel to her latest album.

During a TikTok livestream, Kali said, “She’s not recording right now.

because she’s working on her movie, the play she’s doing…She said when she’s done with it, we’ll get to work.”

Ariana has previously admitted that her role as Glinda and her cutie mark take priority – with music taking a back seat at the moment.

She said in May: “It’s a question I’m nervous to answer but I feel like I want to have some transparency and honesty with my

fans. Why not, you know? … The truth is that I didn’t start an album. I

know, I heard that you have a lot of theories and expectations regarding this album. But after ‘Positions’, I wasn’t ready to start another album, so I didn’t start one.”

“That’s the main reason…I mean, that was really the only reason, but other than that, that’s about when I started hearing whispers about audition for “Wicked” soon. So I started to prepare for this audition while I was also filming “The Voice”.

“I was on set and also taking lessons every day, because I just wanted to be ready for when the call came. I had no idea what was going to happen.”

“I wanted to be ready to go. I know the role like the back of my hand, but I still have so much to learn and I want to be in the best possible condition”

“So I worked hard to prepare, and now, thank goodness… thank goodness…

Thank goodness, literally, the most incredible gift of my entire life is this role that I’ve loved since I was 10, and which is going to have every piece of me; every minute, every ounce of my heart, of my time, of my soul, whatever I can give her.”