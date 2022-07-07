Ariana Grande’s Accent Change Video Sparks Blackfishing Allegations

Ariana Grande is under fire after the release of a video comparing her voice now to her voice several years ago.

The singer has faced backlash in the past for using fake tan to darken her skin and now fans say her voice is another cause for concern.

The video claims that Ariana Grande was using a “blaccent”.

A viral TikTok shows several clips of Grande speaking and accuses the singer, who is of Italian descent, to use a “blaccent” in certain clips.

A “blaccent” is generally used to refer to an accent that non-blacks use that can mimic the characteristic black American accent, often characterized by the use of African American vernacular English.

Of course, not all black Americans have the same accent, and some whites who were raised in certain areas may naturally develop an accent associated with the black community.

But, a problem arises when this accent is used to mock, imitate or appropriate the black community – whether intentionally or not.

The video begins with Grande saying, “I’m like, ‘B—h, that’s my cookie. It’s my juice, okay? Thanks, then. That’s what this baby picture says. »

The clip is then followed by a more recent interview where Grande talks about her music video, however, her accent in this video is quite different from the previous one.

“It’s a fact that she had a tan, a black accent when she was mixed [people] were all the rage and now she’s ditching the tan and black accent,” the video caption read.

After years of backlash over her tan and accent, Grande seems to have changed her ways — hopefully after educating herself about the dangers of cultural appropriation.

However, critics are still skeptical and fear that she is now appropriating a different minority group.

Ariana Grande has been accused of “Asian fishing”.

Other videos compare Grande’s natural eye shape to how she alters her features using makeup, implying that she tries to look like an Asian person.

Derived from the word “catfishing”, Asianfishing is when non-Asians use different methods to appear Asian.

In December 2021, when Grande posted photos from a photo shoot on social media, people brought up how she used makeup to accentuate different Asian features.

Fans pointed out his raised eyebrows and the monolid look in his eyes, both of which are common characteristics of East Asians.

As a result, fans accused her of trying to look more Asian.

However, other fans still defended the singer, saying it was all about makeup and she wasn’t trying to lie about her heritage.

Sanika Nalgirkar is a Seattle-based news and entertainment writer. She holds a master’s degree in creative writing. See more of his writings on his website.