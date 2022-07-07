Entertainment

Ariana Grande’s Accent Change Video Sparks Blackfishing Allegations

Ariana Grande is under fire after the release of a video comparing her voice now to her voice several years ago.

The singer has faced backlash in the past for using fake tan to darken her skin and now fans say her voice is another cause for concern.

The video claims that Ariana Grande was using a “blaccent”.

A viral TikTok shows several clips of Grande speaking and accuses the singer, who is of Italian descent, to use a “blaccent” in certain clips.

A “blaccent” is generally used to refer to an accent that non-blacks use that can mimic the characteristic black American accent, often characterized by the use of African American vernacular English.

Of course, not all black Americans have the same accent, and some whites who were raised in certain areas may naturally develop an accent associated with the black community.

But, a problem arises when this accent is used to mock, imitate or appropriate the black community – whether intentionally or not.

The video begins with Grande saying, “I’m like, ‘B—h, that’s my cookie. It’s my juice, okay? Thanks, then. That’s what this baby picture says. »

