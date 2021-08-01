Ariana Grande’s concert is close and will last 3 days?

Similarly to last year, Fortnite will host a new musical event lasting three days and according to a large number of rumors and persistent leaks, it seems that the internationally renowned star may be Ariana Grande.

Epic Games confirmed that the next event will be a three-day music festival. entitled Rift Tour, is described on the official website as a “musical journey into magical new realities”. Starting from august 6th, the players of the famous battle royale will be able to enjoy five performances, among which the presence of a new exclusive concert of a big superstar dominates.

Last year a similar event was held with Astronomical, a festival in which the title hosted a virtual concert of Travis Scott in which he premiered a new song. Event attendees also received free loot and a new set of astronomy-inspired challenges. It seems that with the Rift Tour they are pointing in the same direction.

Interested fans can make it to the Rift Tour tab, which will allow you to register interest in the event and schedule which shows you will want to attend. The software house recommends connecting to the tab about sixty minutes before the start of the shows, since the Rift Tour playlists will be accessible 30 minutes before each performance.

From the Epic Games website it emerges that the August 2 more updates on the event will arrive. We will probably know the name of the superstar in question guest of this edition of the Fortnite festival, but based on the latest rumors it could be Ariana Grande. This is because August 6, the same day that the Rift Tour will begin, will be the National Ariana Grande Day, the young superstar’s celebratory date. This made us think that the next in-game concert will see her as the protagonist. All that remains is to wait until August 2 for further updates.