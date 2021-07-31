News

Ariana Grande’s ‘cozy’ style

The last of his six albums, ‘Positions’, continues to record billions of views on YouTube. His predominantly pop music, R and B with trap and hip hop influences, goes well with his voice characterized by a lyrical-light soprano register. For this singing ability she was often compared to Mariah Carey. A compliment always well accepted by the singer herself, since she has always been her reference icon together with Whitney Huston.

Ariana is often described as sunny, funny, positive and brafree and these characteristics are also found in her very ‘cozy’ way of dressing, speaking and gesturing. Example among all are the long sweatshirt and high boots above the knee that sports in different combinations but always in monochromatic colors.

He does not like to dress elegantly except in certain formal contexts such as the ‘Awards’ and in that case he often prefers the ‘fairytale’ style. Just retrace her appearances on the red carpets, including the last Grammy Awards 2020, where she sported three beautiful Dresses Givenchy, Schiapparelli and Giambattista Valli.

Her favorite brands are: Nasty Gal, Wildfox Couture, Forever 21, Topshop, American Apparel, Brandy Melville, Abercrombie, LF Stores and Urban Outfitters and she usually loves to combine short bodices with jeans, shorts or short skirts.

If it is true that Ariana does not stand out for a particularly elegant style (apart from the Awards) or original that deserves to be analyzed, it is also true that there are image considerations that are worth mentioning, such as the ‘playing’ with some details to slender her figure (it is very minute 1.55cm). To appear taller, the artist collects her hair in a very high ponytail, so, in concert with a 50s black eyeliner, always very high heels and very straight back, the face and figure stretch, making her appear more slender. Small tricks, which denote a personal awareness of one’s physicality and how to best enhance it.

 

