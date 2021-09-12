Ariana Grande’s gold dress looks like it has been dipped in a tub of glitter

We can’t wait to get dressed again and feel cute again, until then we’ll be on the sofa in leggings and watching how fabulous she is. Ariana Grande In the Versace mini dress in sparkling gold which he just posted on Instagram. Are we living indirectly? You do what you can.

The pop star has already worn Versace many times in recent years, some of her costumes for the Sweetener Tour, for example, were designed by the iconic Italian brand. This particular mini dress is a dream as if had been dipped in a tub of glitter. Straight neckline with a sharp cut in the center, the oversized golden belt closes the dress with a very 60s cut.

In the second photo of the album, the 27-year-old shows us her shoes up close: vertiginous heels and colossal plateau, in gray satin and with a square toe. A pair of sandals, boots or Mary Janes with the square toe I’m the must have of 2021. We just hope to be able to wear them;)

Ariana Grande doesn’t post much on Insta, but when she does always gives us overwhelming looks and this post is really no exception.

ph. getty images