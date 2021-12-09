Ariana Grande’s long hair, ponytail and makeup

It is now a fact, the trend for winter 2021-2022 wants long hair, indeed very long. Celebrities know this well, and from Belén Rodriguez – recently spotted with a very long ponytail – to Micol Olivieri, all are going crazy for “liquid hair” a new fashion that includes xxl, bright and super smooth hair.

And who has always been the Queen of ponytails and who made his own diktat personal? But of course Ariana Grande, passionate about this type of hairstyle that almost never changes, and for some time now on TikTok tutorials in which quick and easy hacks are proposed to imitate her styling, but without using extensions.

Long hair, Ariana Grande’s ponytail is the 2022 trend

Discovered on the social profile @beautyhack from Glamor Uk, the new way to make a Ariana-style tail looks really very simple and affordable for everyone. What you need to watch the video is just a little bit of effort and some little hairstyle skills.

In tutorial it shows how to make the hairstyle: what you need is a comb to pull the hair back, gel and small rubber bands. Start by carefully dividing your hair into two parts, rMake a tail on the top of the head and secure it tightly with a rubber band, taking care to pull back the hair well and avoid that some strands remain free. Subsequently make a second ponytail with the rest of the hair just below the one created previously, trying to create as little distance as possible between the two, in this way the final optical effect will make the hair appear really longer.

Finally, for give the interior a refined effect pay attention to drying. In this for winter 2021 the trend would like silky straight hair – as Ariana Grande loves to wear – but if you are looking for a hairstyle that is also suitable for Christmas parties, it is certainly with the soft waves that this look amplifies. its beauty.

