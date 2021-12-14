Ariana Grande’s look is a tribute to Britney Spears

In 2021, almost a year, 11 months and 340 days went by without anyone in the world stop thinking about Britney Spears for even one afternoon. From pop queen to resilience champion in the post-pandemic period, after 13 years the singer of Baby One More Time is back free: the agenda includes a part in the new film by the director of Euphoria, the desire to become a mother for the third time and the hope of having a baby girl. Among the fellow fans of the 2000s icon, in addition to Halsey is added Ariana Grande: for the semifinal of The Voice US 2021 the voice of 7 rings wore an unmistakable total pink look.

NBCGetty Images

On December 7, 2021, the semifinal of the talent was broadcast, which has always kept the entire American audience glued to the TV. TO The Voice US, each week is dedicated to a theme: for the penultimate episode the production of the program has chosen to ride the wave of the 90s and 00s. Ariana Grande, as judge and team leader of the most followed singing competition in America, gave her personal interpretation of the music and fashion of the time with a mise-dedication to the voice of Piece of Me: on Instagram, the photo of Ariana Grande dressed in pink as Britney Spears is already in trend.

Winter fashion 2021: Ariana Grande’s total pink look on Instagram is reminiscent of Britney’s coordinated pink suit

It is July 31, 1999, in the heart of the Baby One More Time Tour, when an eighteen-year-old Britney Spears goes on stage at the Universal Theater in Los Angeles in a fuchsia glitter crop top, white sneakers and low-rise two-tone baggy jeans. More than twenty years later, the face of contemporary pop pays homage to that iconic (style) moment: the total pink look of Ariana Grande a The Voice US 2021 is a tribute to Britney Spears. The young interpreter of positions she chose a pink sash bordered by double rows of rhinestones and high-waisted pink and white leather flare pants. To slim the figure, Ariana replaced Britney’s sports shoes with one of her signature high boots; platform, white, square. And if Britney wore two very high messy ponytails, the Grande could not give up collecting her very long black hair in a high ponytail.

